Roshan Ranasinghe to contest Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 11, 2024 - 5:30 pm
Sri Lanka’s former Minister of Sports, Roshan Ranasinghe, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential Election.
He made this announcement while addressing a function at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute today (August 11).
