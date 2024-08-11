Aug 11 2024 August 11, 2024 August 11, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Roshan Ranasinghe to contest Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 11, 2024 - 5:30 pm

Roshan Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka’s former Minister of Sports, Roshan Ranasinghe, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential Election.

He made this announcement while addressing a function at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute today (August 11).

