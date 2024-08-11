Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 320 complaints on Presidential Election

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka received 320 complaints about the upcoming Presidential Election by yesterday evening (August 10).

These complaints were filed between July 31 and August 10, 2024.

Yesterday alone, 51 complaints were related to violations of election laws. Of the 320 complaints, 214 were handled by the National Centre for Election Complaint Management, while 104 were handled by District Centres.

All complaints involved breaches of laws, with one report of violence.