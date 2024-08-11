Aug 11 2024 August 11, 2024 August 11, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sudarshini Fernandopulle to support Sajith at Presidential Election

August 11, 2024

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Gampaha District Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), stated that she will support Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election.

She made this announcement during a press conference held in Colombo this morning (August 11).

