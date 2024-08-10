U.S. to provide Rs. 7.2 billion to Sri Lanka for growth and governance initiatives

Posted by Editor on August 10, 2024 - 12:11 pm

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has agreed to provide Sri Lanka with Rs. 7.2 billion to support market-driven growth, environmental sustainability, resilience, and good governance, according to State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

In a post on ‘X,’ Semasinghe shared that this announcement was made during a meeting with Michael Schiffer, USAID’s Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia.

He noted that the United States has committed an additional USD 24.5 million (Rs. 7.2 billion) through a Development Objective Grant Agreement between USAID and the Sri Lankan government for these initiatives.