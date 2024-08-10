Aug 10 2024 August 10, 2024 August 10, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

U.S. to provide Rs. 7.2 billion to Sri Lanka for growth and governance initiatives

August 10, 2024

United States of America Sri Lanka flags

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has agreed to provide Sri Lanka with Rs. 7.2 billion to support market-driven growth, environmental sustainability, resilience, and good governance, according to State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

In a post on ‘X,’ Semasinghe shared that this announcement was made during a meeting with Michael Schiffer, USAID’s Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia.

He noted that the United States has committed an additional USD 24.5 million (Rs. 7.2 billion) through a Development Objective Grant Agreement between USAID and the Sri Lankan government for these initiatives.

