Sri Lanka Mahajana Party to support Ranil Wickremesinghe in Presidential Election

August 10, 2024

The Sri Lanka Mahajana Party has decided to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.

Party leader Asanka Navaratne said that although they initially considered running their own candidate, they chose to back one of the main candidates after discussions.

He personally believes that an election is not necessary right now, but recognizes that it must happen as required by the Constitution.

Despite differing views within the party, they have agreed to support Wickremesinghe to keep him in leadership, seeing him as the best option available at this time.