Unidentified male body found in Kelani River

August 10, 2024

An unidentified male body was found floating in the Kelani River near the old market in the Grandpass police division.

The body is currently in the mortuary at Colombo National Hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, but police believe he was between 45 and 50 years old and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.