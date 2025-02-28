Sri Lanka’s exports earnings surge 10.3% in January 2025

Sri Lanka’s export earnings for January 2025 reached USD 1.334 billion, marking a strong start to the year with a 10.3% increase compared to January 2024.

According to the Export Development Board (EDB), merchandise exports for the month exceeded USD 1 billion, reflecting a 3.51% increase from the same period in 2024.

The growth in merchandise exports was primarily driven by higher earnings from apparel and textiles, tea, coconut-based products, diamonds, gems and jewellery, spices and concentrates, and food and beverages.

Additionally, services exports for January 2025 were valued at USD 329.37 million, showing a significant year-on-year increase of 37.87%.

Among Sri Lanka’s top 15 export markets, the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union all saw positive growth during the month.