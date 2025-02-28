Two brothers killed in violent clash at funeral in Baddegama

February 28, 2025 - 9:27 am

Two brothers were killed in a clash between two groups in Maddewila, Baddegama, last night (February 27), police said.

The fight broke out during a funeral when tensions escalated into a confrontation.

According to the police, two other individuals were also injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Baddegama Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.