Two brothers killed in violent clash at funeral in Baddegama
Posted by Editor on February 28, 2025 - 9:27 am
Two brothers were killed in a clash between two groups in Maddewila, Baddegama, last night (February 27), police said.
The fight broke out during a funeral when tensions escalated into a confrontation.
According to the police, two other individuals were also injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Baddegama Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.
