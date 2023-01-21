Sri Lanka’s Local Government Election on March 9

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission has decided to hold the local government election on March 9.

The acceptance of nominations for the upcoming election commenced at 08:30 AM on January 18, and closed at 12:00 PM today (January 20).

The acceptance of cash deposits for the election also closed yesterday (January 20), after it began on January 18.

Meanwhile, the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill was also passed in Parliament on Thursday (January 19), with a majority of 61 votes.

The Bill was passed in Parliament with 97 votes in favour, while 36 MPs voted against the Bill.