Accepting nominations for Local Government Election ends today (January 21)

Accepting nominations for the Local Government election in Sri Lanka ended at 12:00 PM today (January 21).

Objections challenging the nominations submitted by the candidates can be filed until 1:30 PM, the Election Commission stated.

Thereafter, the District Election Officers will announce the accepted and rejected nomination papers.

The election date of the 2023 Local Government Election will be announced thereafter.

Several recognized political parties and independent groups submitted nominations to contest the upcoming election.

Cash deposits for the upcoming local government election were accepted from January 04 to January 20. Meanwhile, accepting nominations began on January 18.