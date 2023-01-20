Seven dead, many injured as bus crashed into van and three-wheeler in Nanu Oya

Seven persons have died after a bus collided with a van and three-wheeler in the Nanu Oya area in Nuwara Eliya.

The accident occurred when the bus reportedly lost control and crashed into a three wheeler and then a van resulting in the bus falling down a precipice.

The deceased were those travelling in the van and three-wheeler that collided with the bus.

According to reports, the bus was carrying over 50 people which included 41 school students from Thurstan College in Colombo who had been on an educational tour and they had been admitted to hospital and were not critically injured.

The bodies are presently in the Nuwara Eliya Hospital while rescue operations are still ongoing.