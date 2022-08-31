Sri Lanka’s Lotus Tower to begin operations on September 15

Operations of the Lotus Tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka are scheduled to kick off on September 15, 2022, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced today.

PMD says that the Lotus Tower, built at a cost of nearly 113 Million U.S. dollars, is the tallest building in South Asia.

Anyone can get a ticket and enjoy this experience, ticket prices as follows:

Rs. 500 – Can go up the top of the tower only once.

– Can go up the top of the tower only once. Rs. 2000 – Can enter the premises without waiting in queues. They are allowed to go to the top of the tower several times.

– Can enter the premises without waiting in queues. They are allowed to go to the top of the tower several times. USD 20 per foreigner