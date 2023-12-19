Sri Lanka’s National Identity Card (NIC) photo processing fee increased

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2023 - 10:50 am

Fee for the processing of national identity card (NIC) photographs in Sri Lanka has been increased to Rs. 400.

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Tiran Alles issued an extraordinary gazette, rescinding the previous notification published in Gazette No. 1965/33 on May 5, 2016, which had set the fee at Rs. 150.

As per the new directives, registered photographers can now charge a maximum of Rs. 400 from a person to upload digital images that meet the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standard.

This fee is applicable to individuals applying for a new identity card or a duplicate after registration.

Minister Tiran Alles said that the objective of this change is to streamline the process of uploading digital images to the e-photo Studio Software System of the Department for the Registration of Persons in Sri Lanka.