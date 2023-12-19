Sri Lanka imports Keeri Samba, eggs and maize

December 19, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has granted approval to import 50,000 metric tons of GR11 rice (similar to Keeri Samba) and eggs to meet the shortage in the domestic market.

Accordingly, the private sector is allowed to import 50,000 metric tons of GR11 rice.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in the price of eggs in the domestic market, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved the continued import of eggs from India.

So far, 155 million eggs have been imported into Sri Lanka and another 18 million eggs are to be imported before December 31, 2023.

Furthermore, The Cabinet has approved the State Trading (General) Corporation to import 15,000 metric tonnes of maize to meet the demand for poultry feed production.