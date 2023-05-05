Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase in April 2023 – CBSL

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 2,755 million in April 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

This indicates an increase of 2.2% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,694 million in March 2023.

However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, according to the CBSL.