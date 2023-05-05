May 05 2023 May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase in April 2023 – CBSL

Posted in

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 2,755 million in April 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

This indicates an increase of 2.2% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,694 million in March 2023.

However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, according to the CBSL.

Share on FB
Whatsapp