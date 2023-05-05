Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase in April 2023 – CBSL
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 2,755 million in April 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.
This indicates an increase of 2.2% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,694 million in March 2023.
However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, according to the CBSL.