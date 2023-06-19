Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products

There is no shortage of Petrol Octane 95 or any other petroleum products at filling stations owned by both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wjiesekera said.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced this by posting a Twitter message yesterday (June 18).

“Daily requirement of Petrol 95 is about 80 – 100 MT countrywide. There’s adequate stocks available with fuel stations and all orders placed will be distributed. The next cargo of 9,000 MT of Petrol 95 is due to arrive on June 22,” he tweeted.

Minister Wijesekera also disclosed the stock details of petroleum products at all CEYPETCO and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Ltd (CPSTL) plants as at 06:30 PM. Sunday (June 18), which are as follows:

Diesel – 103.087 MT

– 103.087 MT Super Diesel – 2,977 MT

– 2,977 MT Petrol Octane 92 – 53,632

– 53,632 Petrol Octane 95 – 601 MT

– 601 MT Jet A1 fuel – 37,316 MT

Meanwhile, the Ministry sources said the date of the monthly fuel price revision may be changed.