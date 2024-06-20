Sri Lanka’s Prisons Department to enforce disciplinary action against trade union activities
The Prisons Department of Sri Lanka has announced that strict disciplinary action will be taken against officers who engage in trade union activities.
According to the department’s media spokesperson, Commissioner of Prisons (Operation/Intelligence) Gamini B. Dissanayake, prison officers have no legal right to participate in trade union actions.
Dissanayake warned that any officers involved in such activities would face legal consequences.
Addressing the recent trade union activity by some prison officers, he mentioned, “We have received reports that a small group of officers pressured others to join their actions. The Colombo Magistrate has mandated disciplinary action. A senior officer will be appointed to handle this, and appropriate steps will be taken. We plan to report the details to the court soon.”
