Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges Centre for release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2024 - 10:06 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an earnest appeal to the central government of India, urging them to negotiate with Sri Lanka for the release of Indian fishermen and their impounded boats.

In a letter addressed to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted the recent capture of four Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and stressed that such actions jeopardize the livelihoods of fishermen and create anxiety within coastal communities.

Stalin pointed out that currently, 15 Indian fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still detained by Sri Lankan authorities and requested immediate intervention through diplomatic means for their release.

(Source: PTI)