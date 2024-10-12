Sri Lanka’s Public Security Ministry orders acceleration of investigations into high-profile cases

The Ministry of Public Security in Sri Lanka has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to expedite investigations into seven high-profile cases, including the Easter Sunday attacks and the controversial Treasury Bond auction in 2015.

According to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa, the ministry has also instructed the Acting IGP to prioritize the investigations into the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter and the shooting death of a police officer near the “W15” Hotel in Weligama in 2023.

DIG Thalduwa noted that the Ministry of Public Security found the progress on these investigations to be insufficient.

Special attention will be given to several cases being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other agencies.

He mentioned that the CID’s investigations were recently reviewed, leading to instructions for additional officers to be assigned to expedite the inquiries, particularly regarding the bond scandal in 2015 and the Easter Sunday attacks, which occurred on April 21, 2019.

Additionally, the ministry has requested a more thorough investigation into the suspicious death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter in 2022 and the disappearance of former Eastern University Vice Chancellor Prof. S. Raveendranath in 2006.

DIG Thalduwa stated that the investigations into Raveendranath’s case have been deemed insufficient, and the ministry has instructed that they be expedited, with updates on progress provided.

The police spokesman also announced that investigations will be accelerated regarding the death of a police constable killed during a shooting incident by officers from the Weligama Police Station near the “W15” Hotel on December 31, 2023.

Furthermore, the ministry has ordered investigations into the abduction and murder of Tamil journalist Taraki Shivaram, also known as Dharmaratnam Sivaram, who was abducted on April 28, 2005, near the Bambalapitiya police station and found dead the next day near the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Investigations will also be expedited into the disappearance of activists Lalith Kumar Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganathan in Jaffna on December 9, 2011.