Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister says his life is at risk

November 27, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says that his life is in danger and if something happens to his life, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka should be held responsible.

He made this remark in a special statement to Parliament of Sri Lanka this morning (November 27).

“This is a new rift in politics, and my life may be lost in it. I could be killed anywhere, it could be tomorrow, today or the day after I don’t know, but the President and Sagala Ratayake will have to be held responsible. Don’t exclude these from the Hansard”, the Minister told the Speaker of Parliament.