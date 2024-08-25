Sri Lanka’s State Finance Minister to disclose Tax information on August 26, 2024
Posted by Editor on August 25, 2024 - 5:59 pm
Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, says that all information about taxes will be revealed tomorrow (August 26).
Siyambalapitiya highlighted that efforts have been made to increase state revenue by collecting tax arrears during this period.
The state minister also stated that around 900 bank accounts have been frozen for the collection of tax arrears, and further steps are being taken to recover the outstanding amounts.
He added that on Monday (August 26), all tax-related information will be disclosed to the media.
