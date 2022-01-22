Sri Lanka’s total debt is 21 trillion – Vijitha Herath

JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath revealed in Parliament yesterday (January 21) that the total debt of the country is 21 trillion rupees and that most of it has been borrowed during the last few years of the current Government.

He emphasized that the government’s policy today is to steal, borrow and sell.

Although the President had recently stated that he had not taken any loans, Vijitha Herath pointed out that loans worth Rs. 8 trillion have been obtained from the current government.

Vijitha Herath stated that now the people have to call Chinese President Xi Jinping as the father who gave rice (Bath dun piya).