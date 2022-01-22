Was imported rice cultivated from organic fertiliser? – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa questions the government if rice imported from China were harvested using organic fertiliser.

MP Premadasa pointed out that rice could not be purchased in Sri Lanka, for the prices stipulated by Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena.

Speaking at a function in Tissamaharama, the MP said he knows the struggles of the public during a pandemic.

He claimed that the government was deceiving the people by their lies over reduced prices of essentials including rice.

MP Premadasa said the government has failed to implement price controls on rice.

The Opposition Leader claimed that the current administration is full of ransom and bribes.

He promised to provide the fertiliser subsidy when in power, and added that farmers have been burdened by the governments bad decisions.

(Source: News Radio)