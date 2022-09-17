Sri Lanka’s victorious Cricket, Netball teams and Commonwealth medal winners felicitated

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed over a cheque of USD 500,000 to President Ranil Wickremesinghe as a donation to the Apeksha Hospital (National Cancer Institute).

The cheque was handed over during a felicitation ceremony organised for the Champions of Asia cricket, netball and commonwealth games, which were held at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel under the patronage of the President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the ceremony, each netball player of the victorious team who won the Asian netball championship received Rs. 2 million from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

In addition, Commonwealth silver medalist received Rs. 10 million, bronze medalist Rs. 5 million and coaches 25% from the sports fund.