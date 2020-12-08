Sri Lanka recorded its youngest COVID-19 related death as a 20-day old infant who had contracted the virus passed away at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital today (08).

Health authorities confirmed that the infant had been diagnosed with pneumonia after admitting to the hospital, subsequent PCR test has confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19.

It was further reported that the parents of the infants were tested negative for the virus.

The infant is a resident of Thotalanga, Colombo.