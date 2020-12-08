Sri Lanka’s first State-owned and largest Wind Power Project, Thambapavani with a capacity of 100-megawatt was declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Mannar a short while ago.

State Minister Duminda Dissanayake and several members of the government also attended the event held in Mannar this morning.

State Minister Duminda Dissanayake said electricity will be provided to the public at a lower cost with the generation of renewable energy.

The State Minister termed the event today a historic occasion.