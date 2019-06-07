SriLankan Airlines world’s most punctual airline
The SriLankan Airlines has been named as the world’s most punctual airline with 90.75 per cent of its flights in May 2019 being ‘on-time’ throughout its route network, SriLankan Airlines said.
In a statement, it said this was the second occasion in less than 12 months that SriLankan Airlines had achieved this milestone, having also achieved the world’s number one ranking in September 2018 with a punctuality rating of 91.37 per cent.
The statement claimed SriLankan Airlines has consistently been one of the world’s most punctual airlines over the last 12 months, with 86% of flights departing on time and 85% arriving on time from June 2018 through May 2019 on average.