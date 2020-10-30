State institutions in the Western Province and other main cities have been ordered to ‘work from home’ in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Secretary to the President PB Jayasundra issued a circular to enforce the ‘work from home’ system.

The circular was issued to the Secretaries of Ministries and State Ministries, Provincial Secretaries, District Secretaries, heads of departments and corporations, Chairmen of statutory boards and General Managers.

The measure will be in effect particularly in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts where travel has been restricted in order to curb the spread of the virus.

State institutions located in all other districts can operate as per usual under strict health regulations.

The heads of organizations can determine tasks that each department can operate, while maintaining social distancing and those where employees can work remotely from home.

Necessary files and equipment are required to be delivered to the employees’ homes with due approval once decisions are reached.

The circular also states that all institutions that provide services directly to the public should create online platforms.

The head of the institution also has the power to request employees in self-isolation to work from home, while in the event an employee shows symptoms related to coronavirus, he or she should not be vested with any tasks.

(Source: News Radio)