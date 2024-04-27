USDA official collaborates with Sri Lankan President to advance dairy modernization
Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Alexis Taylor, paid a courtesy visit to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (April 26).
During their meeting, the President received a briefing on the ongoing dairy modernization program supported by the US.
President Wickremesinghe welcomed the program, highlighting its potential to complement the island-wide dairy expansion projects.
Moreover, the President outlined the Government’s efforts in modernizing agriculture, emphasizing the importance of increased youth involvement in the sector. The US delegation expressed support for these initiatives and pledged to provide necessary assistance.
Accompanying the President were Secretary to the President, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, and Director of International Affairs, Mr. Dinouk Colombage.
(Courtesy: President’s Media)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on April 27, 2024 April 27, 2024
- Multiple areas in Colombo district to experience 14-hour water cut today April 27, 2024
- USDA official collaborates with Sri Lankan President to advance dairy modernization April 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka turns to Indian and Russian companies to manage Chinese-funded Airport April 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s state revenue surges to record Rs. 834 Billion in first quarter 2024 April 26, 2024
This is great. That said, SL should ask US advice to close SL department of Agriculture altogether. If we import our food (including milk products) why we need a department of Agriculture!