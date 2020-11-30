Sudarshini Sworn in as State Minister of Primary Health Services and COVID-19 Prevention
Posted in Local News
Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle was sworn in as the State Minister for Primary Health Services, Infectious Diseases and COVID-19 Prevention.
She has been serving as the State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation since April 2020.
Fernandopulle was sworn in to her new state ministry before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (30), President’s Media Division stated.
