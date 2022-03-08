State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera resigns

Jayantha Samaraweera, National Organiser of National Freedom Front (NFF) has resigned from his state minister position.

All MPs from the NFF say that they have resigned from Government positions.

According to reports, Samaraweera has directed his letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, NFF MP Jayantha Samaraweera, State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development has resigned from his portfolio.