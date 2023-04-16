State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was admitted to the Karawanella Base Hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle skidded off the road and crashed against a parapet wall at Karawanella area of Ruwanwella on the Kegalle – Avissawella main road.

According to sources the accident took place near his house in the Karawanella area.

A total of 05 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to sources, State Minister Siyambalapitiya’s security officer has been hospitalized, owing to sustained injuries in the accident.

The State Minister is also undergoing treatment for minor injuries at the Karawanella Base Hospital.