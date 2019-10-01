The Supreme Court today extended the stay order issued on the hearing of the DA Rajapaksa Museum case filed against Former Secretary of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa and six others at the Permanent High Court-at-Bar, until the 14th of October.

The order was issued on a majority decision by a bench comprising of Justices LTB Dehideniya, S Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekera.

The hearing of the case filed against Gotabaya Rajapaksa and six others over the misappropriation of Rs.33.9 million in state funds for the construction of the DA Rajapaksa Museum in Weeraketiya, was due to be taken up at the Permanent High Court-at-Bar.

Meanwhile, previously Gotabaya Rajapaksa challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case.

However, the petition was rejected by the Permanent High Court-at-Bar and subsequently by the Court of Appeal.

Following the verdicts, Gotabaya Rajapaksa filed a motion at the Supreme Court challenging the determinations of lower courts.

Accordingly, the case will be taken up for hearing on the 11th of October.

