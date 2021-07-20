Submit Bathiudeen’s wife’s phone details – Court

Several telecommunication service providers have been ordered by the Court to submit telephone details of four persons including the wife of Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen.

The order was issued in relation to the investigation underway into the death of a 16-year-old girl at MP Bathiudeen’s residence.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya has granted consent to Police to investigate the bank account details of the broker who is reported to have brought the girl as a helper to MP Bathiudeen’s residence.

Court granted approval to a request by the Borella Police through a motion.

(Source: News Radio)