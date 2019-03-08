The TNA’s position was that a new resolution must be adopted at the UNHRC and Sri Lanka must co-sponsor it yet again, TNA MP M A Sumanthiran said.

Taking part in the Budget debate, yesterday, in Parliament, the MP said the Tamil community was desperate and thoroughly disappointed at the slow progress in the reforms and actions that Sri Lanka had agreed with the UNHRC.

“Sri Lanka rightly co-sponsored the UNHRC Resolution in 2015 after re-negotiating its clauses. In March 2017, Sri Lanka was given more time and the report is expected in the UNHRC on Friday. The government of Sri Lanka has already received a copy of this report. On Wednesday, there was disturbing news that President Maithripala Sirisena would be sending three of his own representatives to Geneva and that he would be seeking the UN body to let Sri Lanka handle its own affairs.

Sri Lanka has been allowed to handle its own affairs. In 2012 and 2013, the UNHRC only urged Sri Lanka to implement its own LLRC recommendations. When that was not done an international investigation was mandated. Subsequently, it was with Sri Lanka’s consent to promote accountability and reconciliation that HRC30/1 was passed in 2015.

“We need technical assistance from the international community in this task. Sri Lanka must agree to further pursue the Resolution. The core group has given notice already,” he added.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)