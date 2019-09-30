Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told a gathering of civil society leaders and activists yesterday that everyone should work for the victory of the Presidential candidate of the United National Front to take forward the freedom and democracy restored by the present Government.

He said UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa had been nominated as the UNF’s candidate for the forthcoming presidential election and emphasized the need to work for the victory of the party’s candidate. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was addressing a gathering of civil society representatives at ‘Temple Trees’ yesterday.

The Prime Minister argued that if the presidential election can be won then the UNF can win the parliamentary election thereafter to form a majority government.

The Premier went on to say, the present government had given the people the freedom to express their views and restored media freedom and the white van culture had disappeared with the establishment of democratic freedom by the current government.

The Premier requested the civil society representatives to help the UNF to win the upcoming election and safeguard the democratic freedoms won by the present government. Sri Jayewardenepura University Senior Lecturer Ven. Dambara Amila Thera, Ministers Rauff Hakeem and A.H.M Fowzie and a group of Parliamentarians and civil society organization representatives were present at the meeting.

