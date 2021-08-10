Supporting Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 fight, a priority of Chinese Government – Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong says that the Chinese Government is giving priority to providing all assistance to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.

“Accordingly, steps will be taken to provide grants and necessary assistance to Sri Lanka in the future,” he said. He was speaking at a special discussion with Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Chinese Embassy yesterday morning.

Minister Wanniarachchi said that the Government is very grateful to the Chinese Government for providing 80% of the vaccines to Sri Lanka to make the country’s vaccination programme a great success. The Minister said that the Chinese Government’s support in strengthening Sri Lanka’s vaccination programme has not only helped save the lives of people but also provided essential medical equipment to Intermediate Treatment Centres and Hospitals.

She also thanked the Chinese Government and people as the Minister of Health on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka and the people of Sri Lanka for their support to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka from the outset, further strengthening the long standing relations between the two countries.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Sunil de Alwis and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council Prof. Vajira Dissanayake were also present on the occasion.

(Source: Daily News)