The Supreme Court has rejected the motion for a five-judge panel requested by the lawyers of Ranil Wickremesinghe to hear the appeal of Mahinda Rajapaksa on holding the Prime Minister’s Office.

The hearing of Rajapaksa’s appeal was also taken up for consideration before the SC bench of Justices Eva Wanasundara, Buwaneka Aluwihare & Vijith K Malalgoda