Suspect arrested for conducing classes on extremist ideologies

A suspect who organized extremist classes of Saharan Hashim was arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Unit (TID) in the Hemmatagama area in Mawanella.

The 29-year-old, identified as Mohamed Shahim, is reportedly a resident of Hemmathagama area in Mawanella.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had conducted and organized lessons on radicalism for students on the instructions of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zahran Hashim.

Earlier, the TID arrested six suspects since January 2021 for committing similar banned activities.