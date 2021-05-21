Minister Namal Rajapaksa urges public to donate blood

Youth and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa on Wednesday requested the public to visit National Youth Corps Centres throughout the country next week and donate blood to address the shortage of blood at the blood bank in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa was speaking to the media after donating blood at the National Blood Centre to direct people to donate blood to alleviate the shortage.

The Minister inaugurated the programme following a recent announcement by the National Blood Centre that the bank has a shortage of blood with the COVID pandemic in the country.

Thereafter, steps have been taken to encourage the youth and others to address the shortage.

“Blood donation campaigns could not be held in many parts of the country because of the pandemic. The Health Ministry and doctors informed us about the blood shortage,” the Minister said.

“I invite all those willing to donate blood to contact the nearest centre and participate in this worthy cause”, the Minister said.

The Youth and Sports Ministry, the National Blood Centre, the Community Police Units, the Rural Committee and the National Youth Corps will work together to coordinate the blood donations during the travel restrictions.

(Source: Daily News – By Shavini Madhara)