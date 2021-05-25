Suspect arrested over Rs. 30.6 Million robbery in Battaramulla

A 34-year-old suspect who robbed a house in Pelawatta in Talangama, Battaramulla on May 08 and stole Rs. 30.6 million worth cash, jewellery was arrested from Belihuloya area.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the Talangama Police initiated the investigation through CCTV footage after a complaint was lodged saying two suspects broke into the house.

The suspects had also taken away a safe locker from the house.

Police arrested the main suspect, a resident of Belihuloya. Following the search at the suspect’s house, the police also recovered over Rs. 21 million worth cash and other stolen items.

Police Spokesman said investigation is underway to arrest another suspect over the robbery.

Police Spokesman advised the people to be vigilant over burglaries and housebreaking incidents, especially these days because perpetrators capitalize this opportunity to break into houses when the occupants are away.