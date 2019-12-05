A 21-year-old man arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate President Gotabaya Rajapaksa or his family has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for onward investigations.

Katunayake Police has handed over the suspect to the CID last evening (04).

The suspect, Hakeem Mohammaddu Rizkan of Valaichchenai, was arrested along with three other men on information received by the Police Intelligence Unit on December 2.

The police said that investigations revealed that the suspects, employed at the Free Trade Zone in Katunanayake, had been staying at a lodge in Amandoluwa, where they had discussed the plot to assassinate the President.

However, later three men had been released on police bail on December 3 on the condition that they would assist the police in the investigation.

The main suspect Rizkan was ordered to be handed over to the CID after being produced in the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court.

The court had granted permission to detain and interrogate the suspect for 72 hours.