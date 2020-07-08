A suspect who sustained serious burn injuries in an explosion at a house in Iyakachchi, in the Palai, Kilinochchi Police division has succumbed to injuries.

Police said the suspect passed away early this morning while receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura General Hospital.

An explosion was reported in Iyakachchi on the 3rd of July. Police suspect the explosion took place during testing of a locally manufactured hand grenade.

The 44-year-old sustained critical injuries in the explosion and succumbed this morning.

His wife and two other suspects have been arrested in relation to the explosion under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and are currently in the custody of the Terrorist Investigation Division on detention orders.

(Source: News Radio)