Swiss embassy staffer appears before CID again
Posted in Local News
Swiss Embassy local staffer-Garnier Banister Francis appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) once again this morning to give a statement.
The Swiss Embassy employee was directed to the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda for a medical examination after she was taken to Judicial Medical Officer (JMO).
She has claimed that she was allegedly abducted by unidentified.
Hope she is not injected the colourless stuff which was popular 2005-2015; it drives people crazy and brain dead.