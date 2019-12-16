Dec 16 2019 December 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Swiss embassy staffer appears before CID again

Swiss Embassy local staffer-Garnier Banister Francis appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) once again this morning to give a statement.

The Swiss Embassy employee was directed to the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda for a medical examination after she was taken to Judicial Medical Officer (JMO).

She has claimed that she was allegedly abducted by unidentified.

