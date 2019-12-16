The government has removed the consolidated tax of Rs.36 per kilogram of imported wheat flour and replaced it with the Special Commodity Levy of Rs.8 per kilogram.

The Finance Ministry also noted that with the introduction of Special Commodity Levy of Rs 8/- per KG of wheat flour, traders can import wheat flour directly to sell them at a competitive price.

This Special Commodity Levy will come into effect from December 14th through a special Gazette notification issued by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Finance, Economy and Policy Development.