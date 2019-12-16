The new National Policy Framework titled ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ has been released to the public by the government.

This National Policy Framework (NPF) of the government constitutes of 10 key policies aimed at achieving the fourfold outcome of a productive citizenry, a contented family, a disciplined and just society and a prosperous nation.

The 10 key policies, giving due consideration to socio, economic, environmental and political aspects are;

Priority to National Security

Friendly, Non-aligned, Foreign Policy

An Administration free from corruption

New Constitution that fulfills the People’s wishes

Productive Citizenry and a vibrant Human resource

People-Centric Economic Development

Technology-Based Society

Development of Physical Resources

Sustainable Environmental Management

Disciplined, Law Abiding and values-based society

The complete document of the issued National Policy Framework can be found on the official website of the Treasury, www.treasury.gov.lk, in all 3 languages.

All other government institutions have been requested to download the document and publish it on their official websites.

(Source: Ada Derana)