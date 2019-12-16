Minister of Roads and Highways and Minister of Ports & Shipping, Johnston Fernando yesterday urged the ports officials to scan containers efficiently so that the would not no delays.

“The scanning issue at the Colombo Port was raised on many occasions. We need to scan containers but it has to be done systematically. This scanning process was created by the previous administration

to make a quick buck. Rs. 3 billion was spent on these scanners. No funding has come from foreign investors.”

Fernando added that USD 12 was charged to scan each container. USD 2 is given to Customs and the Port didn’t get any money from the operation. “Out of the 10 remaining USD, 4 goes to a politician. I have lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister.”

(Source: The Island)