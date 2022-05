Sri Lanka’s Consul General to Sydney Australia, Lakshman Hulugalle has passed away at the age of 66.

He was being treated at a hospital in Sydney for a medical condition, and his body is due to be brought to the island.

He has also served as the Director-General of the Media Centre for National Security (MCNS), General of the NGO Secretariat and Deputy Chairman of the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB).