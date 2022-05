Four new Cabinet Ministers sworn in

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed four new Cabinet Ministers today (May 14).

Accordingly the following parliamentarians were sworn in before the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this afternoon:

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Professor G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development and Housing

Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy