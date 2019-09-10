T-56 rifles went missing from Panadura North Police found
Posted in Local News
Police today said that the two T-56 assault rifles that were reported missing from Panadura North police station have been recovered during investigations into the shooting of two policemen at Akuressa and that five suspects including two army soldiers have been arrested.
The missing items were recovered from a culvert at Akuressa.
On September 05, two officers sustained injuries after motorcyclists opened firearm at policemen on patrol in Akuressa.
